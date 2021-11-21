Letter: Not Black and White

In L Z Granderson’s November 12th column he quoted Nikole Hannah-Jones saying “I think most Black Americans are ambivalent about political parties…”. Perhaps they are struggling to get by like many of us.
A few Washington Democrats (Sinema, Manchin) who seem to be more interested in their welfare than that of the populace. They along with all of the Republicans are able to prevent needed progress. Democrats want the poor and middle class to succeed.
The problem is not black and white. As always it is rich and poor. Since 1971 there have been 126 black congress members and 118 were Democrats. There has been nine black senators and eight were Democrats.
To say that Democrats “seem to think that’s good enough” is a gross generalization that is just plain wrong. L Z, please critique the problem makers. Most Democrats are trying to fix the problems.
Ray Omdahl
Green Valley
