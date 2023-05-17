I believe the lives of my children and my neighbors are more valuable than my right to own guns, and I believe most Americans agree with me. Not everyone is healthy enough to own a gun, and we need more safeguards and more training.

In 2017 guns became the biggest injury-based killer of children and young adults (ages one to 24) in the United States. Guns kill more children each year than auto accidents1. More children die by gunfire in a year than on-duty police officers and active military members1. States with more gun ownership have higher rates of homicide2.

We don’t allow a Driver’s license without passing a test. Why permit gun ownership without being tested in proper use and safe handling? This, along with the Brady Plan (bradyunited.org), will save lives.

Dr. Josh Reilly, ND

North side