Letter: Not guilty means not guilty! Re: Sept. 16 letter "Rittenhouse is guilty!"
Letter: Not guilty means not guilty! Re: Sept. 16 letter "Rittenhouse is guilty!"

Re: the Nov. 29 letter "Rittenhouse is guilty!"

These social justice warriors can’t understand what NOT guilty means. Rittenhouse was attacked by three people trying to kill him. The first was a pedophile trying to take his gun. The second tried to smash his head with a skateboard. The third aimed a gun at him. Videos show a clear case of self defense as what a jury found to be the case. Not Guilty!

Rittenhouse had as much right to be in Kenosha as those other three. These people went looking for him. He wasn’t the only one armed. It’s not illegal to drive across state lines. He broke no law. Not Guilty!

This is what happens when liberal city and state officials abdicate their duty to protect the property of their citizens. You get burning stores and car lots and some righteous kid trying to help his father’s city. Where was the police and National Guard?

I’m sure Rittenhouse is good with his decision. He’s still alive and Not Guilty!

Marvin Montez

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

