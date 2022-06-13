Letter: Not Gun control, but Gun Regulation(2nd Amendment)

Americans, fighting for our rights of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness (our dreams), being taken away, by a right-wing blockade built by politicians elected by people with the same callous trait - inhumanity. All we hear is: “it’s a mental health problem,” “schools should have more weapons” (creating a battlefield of young casualties), “parental control,” “violent games” and, “They just want to take away your (400 million) guns.”

NO one is taking away your right to own a registered weapon of reason for your sport or protection, after mandatory “user training sessions and a licensing exam,” same as a car.

Gun control is incendiary to the right. No one likes to be “controlled.” These are good people who will be willing to use their weapons to defend America, if it becomes necessary. They also agree to follow the Second Amendment they hold dear and create a “well-regulated militia, trained, licensed, insured, organized and on-call, 24/7.

Use - “Gun Regulation as per the Second Amendment.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

