Letter: Not hate-filled

What's with these letters about "hate-filled Democrats"? I've been registered as Independent & Democrat, but I do not hate Donald Trump. I feel sorry for him. He's never had to be responsible for his actions, memorably said (about admin response to COVID) "I take no responsibility." I have concerns for his son. We don't see photos of ordinary father-son activities - throwing a ball, taking walks. I hope they happen, out of sight of the media.
I don't hate Republicans. They're people like me. I see they wish to have eternal control over the country, rather than a balance of power, and I worry about future health care and education, if they achieve this aim. But I do not hate them. I do hope they develop more empathy for all our children than they now display. I recommend Marilynne Robinson's 10/9 NYT op-ed "Don't Give Up On America."
Patricia Eisenberg
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!