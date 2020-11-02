Letter: Not Hate, Hope

Michael Wayne's letter to the editor (October 26th) really bothered me. I certainly agree with all of America's accomplishments he lists, but that doesn't mean that we don't need to or can't do more. America is indeed a beacon of hope to a distressed world, but wanting that beacon to shine with 100 watts is not hating America. When Mr. Trump commenced his presidency, I thought that beacon shined with 75 or so watts. Mr. Trump has dimmed that to about 25 watts. Defeating Donald Trump is not hating America. Electing Joe Biden is a meaningful step towards
making America great again.
Michael Pri
Midtown
