Letter: Not in America!

Yesterday, I witnessed something I never thought I’d see in America. Before a nationally televised press conference a peaceful group of protesters, some splashing water into their eyes to clear their vision from earlier tear gas attacks, were brutally thrown to the ground by advancing law enforcement, followed by mounted law enforcement, hurling rubber bullets, flash-bangs and more tear gas.
The press conference continued on one side of the dual screen broadcast where our “law and order” president talked about protecting peaceful protesters (who he’d just attacked) from the bad elements who were unlawfully looting and burning property.
Why? So he could casually stroll from the White House to a nearby closed church (which he hadn’t been inside since 2019), so he could hoist a bible to have a photo-op. Yes: 1) peaceful demonstrators, 2) bullied by the president who wanted to “dominate”, for a 3) photo-op.
Yikes! From Idi Amin or Rodrigo Duterte, yes, but not in America.
Gary Simons
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
