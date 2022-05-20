Letter: Not in Constitution

Justice Clarence Thomas justifies his objection to Roe v. Wade because the word "abortion" does not appear in the US Constitution. This may be the only time I agree with him. But does the word "kalashnikov" appear in the US Constitution? My recall may be inaccurate, but I think not. Or does "high capacity magazine" appear? But their absence does not deter his voting to permit weapons which were obviously as uncontemplated in the late 1700s as was abortion. His duplicity is showing.