Letter: "Not in my backyard"

The August 27th edition of the Star contained an article about wind generators off Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard. Members of the community were trying to stop the project because it may interfere with whales. They also said that it would spoil their view of the ocean. People think that their should be half way houses for criminals.
It seems that everyone wants improvements- social and economic. Just not in my neighborhood.
Thomas Wenzel
East side
