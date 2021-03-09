 Skip to main content
Letter: Not in the Basement
Letter: Not in the Basement

Re: the March 7 letter "Basement Biden is still hidin'."

I would like to correct the writer. Over the past month Biden has addressed the American people publicly with members of the press present and has taken questions. It is his desire to address everyone; topics range from the virus, the vaccine , the economy and the relief package, to pressing domestic problems related to weather disasters. He visited the states adversely affected and spoke about what he experienced. He doesn't tweet, he speaks to all of us. I watch CNN and hear him almost every afternoon addressing the people. It is unfortunate that the price of gas escalated as it did, but much of the blame goes to the issues created with the horrific cold freeze and storms that affected the off shore refineries. It is predicted that we will see the prices go down as we approach the summer. We are in unchartered waters right now getting America's strength and reputation back while dealing with the pandemic. We will prevail.

Bette Cochefski

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

