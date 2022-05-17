 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Not likely to be alleviated by administration change

The media repeatedly spotlights the GOP talking points of increasing violence and crime under the current administration. Do you think the fact we see gun violence mentioned daily just might be because there are 400 million guns out there? Incidents of confrontation that would not normally escalate to homicide are becoming a normal occurrence and acceptable as “background” noise. Why would this situation be a surprise to anyone? Why would this change under a different administration if gun laws are not altered to reflect the desire of Americans to reform the current situation?

Alan Barreuther

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

