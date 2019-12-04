I can't believe that White House officals will not obey the subpoena's to testify before the House impeachment committee. Hillary Clinton responded to every request by congress to answer questions on Benghazi without hesitation. She had nothing to hide and was eager to testify. In the last hearing she sat for 11 hours and answered every question because she knew it was her duty. Innocent people answer the call from their government. I can only deduct that those White House officals aren't testifing because they are hiding information they don't want to disclose. They are either protecting the President or themselves from wrong doing. I understand it is their choice but again, innocent people have nothing to hide. They need to come forward so the American people can hear the truth and make up their minds about Trump and his dealings with the Ukrainian government.
Neil Norton
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.