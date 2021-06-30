 Skip to main content
Letter: Not ready for prime time Kamala Harris
Letter: Not ready for prime time Kamala Harris

VP Kamala Harris just returned from a tax payer money give away trip to Mexico and Guatemala. By many accounts, it was a disaster. Prior to her arrival, the President of Guatemala faulted the Biden administration for the border mess. The President of Mexico has referred to Biden as the "migrant president." Harris does not appear to have the where with all to be VP. She gets irritated when asked why she has not visited the border. She did a photo op there under Trump to criticize his border policies. Harris recently met with the President of South Korea and shook his hand. Right afterwards, she was seen wiping her hand off. Harris was a first term Senator from California. Biden chose her not because of competence or ability, but specifically based on gender and race. More Democrat identity politics. She is a microcosm of America, where people are oftentimes chosen for a job not based on their qualifications, competence and ability, but because of their gender and race.

Terrence Williams

East side

