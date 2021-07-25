 Skip to main content
Letter: Not Sacrosanct
Letter: Not Sacrosanct

Re: the July 16 letter "Vaccine choice can be personal."

The writer concluded that "This is America. Personal freedom is sacrosanct".

Sadly many others share that utterly and totally false opinion.

This is America and we have a constitution, the first three words of which are We the people", referring to many people not just one. The signers state UNEQUIVOCALLY that they seek "to form a more perfect union", "provide for the common defense", "promote the general welfare" and "secure the blessings of liberty for ourselves" (plural). Every single one of those phrases denotes a GROUP of people, not just one.

When the rights of one rule you get "might makes right" or anarchy. When ones actions affect the whole the ancient principle of "my right to swing my fist stops where your nose begins" has always existed. So many people fail to grasp this.

Timothy Canny

Oracle

