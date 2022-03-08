 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Not Setting an Example!
Letter: Not Setting an Example!

On March 2 Florida Governor Ron DeSantis had a press conference on Workforce Education: Cybersecurity. There were several teenagers behind the podium. They were all wearing COVID masks.

As DeSantis approached the podium, he scolded the teenagers by saying:

“You do not have to wear those masks. Take them off! Honestly, it’s not doing anything, we gotta stop this COVID theater. So, if you wanna wear it, alright but it’s ridiculous.”

A few takeaways from this glimpse into the behavior of the governor.

These teenagers will always remember the way in which they were treated.

These teenagers were given a glimpse into the character of a man who should have been a role model for them.

Mary Jo Swartzberg

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

