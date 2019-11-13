Mueller Report DOJ copy available at (https://www.justice.gov/storage/report.pdf) may have been troublesome for some, but necessary to read. Know the difference between Summary and Transcript or Inquiry and Impeachment and are easy to Google as was the Mueller Report. Other definitions are available but not included below: 'Articles of impeachment', 'Collusion Law and Legal Definition Collusion' and 'Legal definition of obstruction of justice', Google them.
Definition of in Summary : as a brief statement of the most important information in a piece of writing or speech
Definition of Transcript
1a: a written, printed, or typed copy
especially : a usually typed copy of dictated or recorded material
b: an official or legal and often published copy a court reporter's transcript
Definition of inquiry
1: a request for information
2: a systematic investigation often of a matter of public interest
3: examination into facts or principles : RESEARCH
Walter Rhudy
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.