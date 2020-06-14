Letter: Not so peaceful protests

The term, “peaceful protest”, is being utilized to describe what is happening right now. What exactly constitutes a peaceful protest? Does it simply mean that people are not throwing harmful debris and vandalizing their communities? From my experience as police officer, these protests, deemed peaceful are anything but. Instead, they are filled with hate speech towards police, and words and gestures that would constitute disorderly conduct in any other circumstance.
Over the last week, officers have been getting pulled away from their duties and their families to stand on the skirmish line to protect life and property, ensuring people can exercise their 1st Amendment rights. An important task indeed, but I would not describe the daily barrage of nasty comments, filled with people calling us racists, saying we should quit our jobs and kill ourselves, and waving their middle fingers in our faces, peaceful.
Cops are upset with what happened in Minneapolis just as much as the rest of the world, but we are community members just like everyone else.
John Russo
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!