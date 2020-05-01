Letter: Not so welcome letter

My husband and I were unpleasantly surprised to receive the letter signed by Trump which thumped his chest over our directly deposited government check. It was bad enough that his signature was going onto the checks for citizens who did not receive a direct deposit, but to send a separate letter to those who did? Please.
First of all, our constitution stipulates that Congress has the power of the purse strings, and that's where the checks come from, not Trump. Period. Secondly, how much did it cost to send those blatantly campaign-promoting letters? Millions? I wonder how much COVID-19 equipment that would have provided to our hospitals.
He got us late to the pandemic fight in the first place. He dangerously touts nonsensical remedies. He continually exaggerates our equipment status and pushes for a too-rapid back to work plan. His letter is just another bit of nonsense and waste of money, which I, as an ER Nurse, cannot abide. Can we please remember all this come November?
Kimberly Ohl
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
