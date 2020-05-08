Letter: Not Squirming
Letter: Not Squirming

I’m afraid I have to disappoint the gentleman in today’s Star who equated the sexual harassment accusation against Biden with the many sexual harassment accusations versus Trump. One woman versus over 20 women. No written record versus signed checks. Legislation supporting women’s issues versus a “Grab them by the #####” recording. A story that has changed dramatically as soon as Biden became the presumptive nominee versus a string of NDAs that go back years. The only thing that makes me squirm is watching Trump bully, brag and embarrass this country on the world stage. He’s let us down bigly time. Vote the circus out this November.

Susan Miller-Pinhey

Foothills

