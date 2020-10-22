 Skip to main content
Letter: Not Superman
In his letter (10/10/20) Mr. Michael Wayne says Trump is superman because he recovered so quickly from Covid--19. Unfortunately there is no factual basis for this statement, because the president is concealing his test results so that no one knows when he contracted or ended his illness. Of course, if he really was superman. he wouldn't have contracted it in the first place, but gleefully traveled from rally to rally by flying without Air Force One.

Harry Peck

Tubac

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

