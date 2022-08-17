 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Not Surprising Who's At the Table

A very recent article on water negotiations cited: "Fourteen tribal governments, including eight in Arizona, say the U.S. has wrongly left them out of negotiations over major future cuts of Colorado River water use."

Why is this not surprising? Tribal governments should have been the FIRST ONES INVITED to the negotiation table, not have to petition for a seat.

How's this "negotiation" supposed to work, anyway, without tribal input? All the state governments get together and figure out what they're going to do and then tell the tribes: "This is what we're going to do? Take it or leave it." Hey, maybe move the tribes to another reservation away from their current location so they won't have a demand on the water? Not surprising. So typical. Blatant disenfranchisement, again, of Indigenous peoples and tribal governments.

Pat Madea

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

