Letter: Not the United States

The impeachment hearings are not American Justice Moscow Mitch, and the want to be Dictator#45 have just turned my Country to a Third World Country!! No evidence allowed, night hearings,no testimony by any witness !! I am a 60 percent disabled Vietnam Vet, 3 of my school boy buddies are on that memorial wall in DC. All were teenagers when KIA (killed in action) When drafted we were told that we were fighting for what is going on with these hearings, right to vote all that BS they threw at us in Boot camp!! Vote all Republicans out this November, 2020!! All of them!! And get people in with Love for our country and respect for our Constitution!!!

David Leon

Vail

