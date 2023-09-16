I hear a lot about Joe Biden's age when talking about the 2024 presidential election.When I see everything he has accomplished it makes me want him to continue. If he is willing to tackle the hardest job world in the world for four more years we should count ourselves lucky. His honesty and experience makes all the difference.
Looking forward my Dream Team for 2028 election would be Jamie Raskin for President and Pete Buttigieg for Vice President. They are the best and brightest in the Democratic Party.
Robert McNeil
Midtown
