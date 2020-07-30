You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Not using his office?
The State Department, is investigating UK Ambassador Woody Johnson, owner of the NY Jet's, big donor to #45. Over racist comments, sexual comments ( so what else is new) who also was contacted by #45 to move the US Open to one of his Venues ( #45s Venue, surprise) I thought he was coming up with a new plan to fight Covid19? Only 141,000 have died over 5 months!! I guess making money is more important then Our citizens Lives!!?

David Leon

Vail

