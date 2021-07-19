 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Not what founding fathers were thinking.
View Comments

Letter: Not what founding fathers were thinking.

  • Comments

Over 400 shootings and more than 150 deaths occurred during our July 4th weekend. If that would have been a causality report from Afghanistan the American people would have been screaming to our political leaders to bring our troops home. Instead, we all seem to be resigned that this is the norm in America. What is wrong with us? If we can't see the need for new gun control laws there is something seriously wrong with us. Our founding fathers didn't intend the 2nd Amendment to be a license for us to kill each other. All of us need to light a wildfire under the butts of our legislators, now.

Fred DiNoto

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News