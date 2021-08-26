Letter: Not your right to make others sick

There have been several letters comparing the unvaccinated to those who might be harming themselves by being obese, by smoking, or engaging in other self-destructive behaviors. The key concept here is "self-destructive". Being obese harms only the overweight person. Serious health issues from smoking mainly harms the smoker. This cannot in any way be legitimately compared to spreading a highly infectious virus that could leave others gravely ill, or dead. Can those who think their unvaccinated status poses no threat to others really be that dense? I find that hard to believe. They simply think they can do as they please without regard for others, including children and those with underlying health issues who are at high risk. This mindset is the height of self-centered and callous disregard for others. Yes, it's your body but when your decisions can cause illness and death to others and you just don't care, that says a lot about you.
Deborah Klumpp
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.