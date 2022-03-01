Letter: Nothing But Bad Choices

The United States has frequently joined with allies against rogue countries at different times; i.e. World War II, to deter aggression and remove outlaw governments. President Biden’s stance in preventing the United States from intervening in the Ukraine/Soviet conflict is commendable; however, as the Soviets invade Ukraine, they may continue to conquer and unite other countries that are no stronger than Ukraine itself. At what point will the United States and its allies take action to prevent the Soviet Union from acquiring weaker countries until it is satisfied and retreats behind its borders. If the Soviet Union is successful, it may consider annexing other countries despite their N.A.T.O. status and countries unwilling to form a coalition now to fight this outlaw regime may pay the price of fighting Mr. Putin at a later date. Countries that fail to intervene in this conflict may regret their choice when the Soviet Union again appears at a time and place of their choosing and we are unprepared.
Richard Rebl
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.