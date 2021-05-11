Letter: Nothing is free if you work all the time

Conservatives hate the idea that someone would get something for “free”.
They argue that free tuition is getting something for “nothing. Why is giving someone free college not investing in a future successful worker? Why isn’t free or supported day care a good thing because it allows parents to work?
It never seems to occur to conservative social critics, that most people who receive benefits are actually working, and even with full time work sometimes can’t make ends meet. Or, they, their children or their parents have medical issues that take up all their resources and energy. Not, incidentally, the working poor pay taxes, too. So, no, nothing is free. But if you work all your life you should be able to reap the benefits that others in this country share.
Are there people who “game the system”? Sure, but most agencies that dispense benefits have processes to review questionable applicants and investigate fraud.
Martin Plocke
Southwest side
