Letter: NOTHING IS MORE IMPORTANT

There are more important things than the current economic ups & downs, as well as gun & boarder issues and abortion beliefs. We are all on the verge of losing all of our freedoms in this country, if we vote the election deniers in. The GOP has already said they won't accept the results, unless they win. In their current thinking the will of the people won't count. If they get in we won't be able to vote them out when we don't like what they are doing. There are already discussions by this party, that if the GOP wins the House and Senate, they will shut down our government next year, unless Bidden dis-mantels Social Security. This is only the beginning of their plans. None of your reasons for voting for the election deniers is worth losing our country over. We must put our country over personal issues this election to save our democracy.