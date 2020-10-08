 Skip to main content
Letter: "Nothing to fear America!"
So Trump ignores HIS scientific advisor's protocol and contracts COVID-19. Bad enough. Does he emerge from his hospital stint chagrined and apologetic for those whom he infected? Nah, he boldly tells us not to fear the virus and again compares it to the flu.

There's a small caveat he failed to mention to mitigate those fears: make sure you have a Marine helicopter on stand-by to whisk you to a major hospital the second you exhibit symptoms with a platoon of the best physicians availbable to receive the best, most up-to-date treatments.

And does he pause to consider how his words impact the loved ones of the over 210,000 U.S. COVID-19 fatalities which rest squarely on his "...it's a hoax....media hyped-up phenomenon....," take no-action shoulders? Nah, gotta show bravado facing danger. Sorry Mr. Trump, the time to do that was when your country asked you to serve and you chickened out!

William Ohl II

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

