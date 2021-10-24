Letter: Nothing to see here

Nothing to see here, just move along!
Voting rights act eviscerated because racism is a thing of the past.
Access to abortion care shut down because the unborn have more rights than people who can get pregnant.
Nothing to see here, just move along.
We are told that climate change is a hoax, but the overload of green- house gases beginning to affect every aspect of our lives as predicted for the last 50 years.
We are told that ephemeral water ways are not water ways but dumping grounds for toxic chemicals and mining tailings, not so for those of us who rely on these watersheds.
Nothing to see here, just move along.
Covid deaths surge, in spite of vaccines. Debt’s okay for war, but not peace. U.S. is a laughing stock among nations.
Nothing to see here, just move along.
We are no longer able to move along without asking who is running this disaster.
Cynthia Duncan
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.