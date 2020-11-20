Letter: Nov.16 letter-A Trumpian house of cards

Re: the letter, A Trumpian house of cards." Nov. 16. The writer said he had a formal education in abnormal psychology and sociology. He concluded Trump is a master manipulator and gaslighter and having alternative reality, narcissistic triangulation, sociopathy, grandiosity and magical thinking. To me, this is just a lot of psycho-babble. But seriously, shouldn't a psychologist have a set of professional ethics that requires him or her to conduct a formal series of in-person examinations on their patient before coming to these highly technical, specific conclusions? I doubt the writer has ever met Trump, much less conducted formal examinations. Donald Trump received 73 million votes this year, 10 million more than 2016. The Republicans will gain at least 10 seats in the House and still control the Senate. They have gained another state legislature to increase their majority. I don't see any house of cards crashing down.
Douglas R. Holm
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!