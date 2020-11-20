 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Nov.16 letter-A Trumpian house of cards
View Comments

Letter: Nov.16 letter-A Trumpian house of cards

Re: the letter, A Trumpian house of cards." Nov. 16. The writer said he had a formal education in abnormal psychology and sociology. He concluded Trump is a master manipulator and gaslighter and having alternative reality, narcissistic triangulation, sociopathy, grandiosity and magical thinking. To me, this is just a lot of psycho-babble. But seriously, shouldn't a psychologist have a set of professional ethics that requires him or her to conduct a formal series of in-person examinations on their patient before coming to these highly technical, specific conclusions? I doubt the writer has ever met Trump, much less conducted formal examinations. Donald Trump received 73 million votes this year, 10 million more than 2016. The Republicans will gain at least 10 seats in the House and still control the Senate. They have gained another state legislature to increase their majority. I don't see any house of cards crashing down.

Douglas R. Holm

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Where is our Mayor?

  • Updated

Mayor Romero has been the Mayor for nearly a year while hiding behind the virus. She continues to keep Council meetings closed to the public, …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News