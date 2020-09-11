Letter: November 3 - Avoid a repeat

In Germany, Hitler's fascist regime established a dictatorship based on extreme forms of racism and militarism using self-created terrorism and murder against its political enemies, the Jewish religious minority, gays, and lesbians. Gypsies and anyone deemed "distasteful" and "unAryan."
He blamed the victims for his creation of an enormous military buildup, prepared wars of annihilation against the "low-life perpetrators" in the country he ran and then expanded to its neighbors. Germany's own citizens and surrounding major European capitalist countries did nothing.
When the economy dropped after thousands upon thousands of Jews were taken away and locked up, their businesses confiscated and revenues ceased, he blamed the Jews for ruining the economy.
This man entered into Chancellor's office by blustering to his people of how only he could help them from the very conflict and devastation he originated. Over 4.3 million military members lost because of this bully's actions and no one could stop him.
November 3, we have a chance to avoid a repeat.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
