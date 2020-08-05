You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: November election
Letter: November election

President Trump has been talking about the possibility of delaying the November 3 election. He feels that mail-in ballots could cause a delay in determining the presidential winner.

I'd like to point out a couple things. First, all 50 states have had mail-in ballots for years. Absentee ballots, by their very nature are mailed in.

Second, if results are possibly going to be delayed, wouldn't it make more sense to have the election EARLY rather than late? I'm ready to have the election next week. How about you?

Walter Mann

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

