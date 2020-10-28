 Skip to main content
Letter: November election
Letter: November election

Right-wingers tell me they will vote for Trump because of his policies. Jerry Bouwen's letter (October 17) gives examples: lower taxes, cutting rules and regulations, and a strong military. I have a big problem with such examples: they are vague and they are accepted as an end in themselves.

A policy, to be effective, must be sufficiently detailed to guide decisions and achieve rational outcomes. A policy is a statement of intent, and is implemented as a procedure or protocol. Cutting taxes is a policy we all want, but Trump's tax cuts primarily help big corporations and the super rich. Biden's tax cuts will be for the middle class, where they will help many people and recharge the economy. Believe it or not, Wall Street is on record predicting a faster rebound for the economy under a Biden presidency than a Trump presidency. Vote Biden.

walter mann

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

