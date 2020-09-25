Letter: November election

Most of us have decided--Trump or Biden. If you haven't decided, note whether or not you agree with each of the following statements. I'll tell you how to vote at the end.
1. Why Blacks demonstrate for equal justice is a mystery to me.
2. I'm okay with the President falling in love with Kim Jung Un, the North Korean dictator.
3. I'm okay with Medicare and Social Security being abolished.
4. I don't mind trillions of dollars being used to jack up the stock market.
5. Being required to wear a mask in public is more of a tragedy than 200,000 lives lost.
6. Protestors are dangerous and should be put down by any means necessary.
If you agree with three or more items, you should vote for Trump. If you agree with five or more items, congratulations, you belong to a personality cult.
Robert Mann
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!