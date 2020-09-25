 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: November election
View Comments

Letter: November election

Most of us have decided--Trump or Biden. If you haven't decided, note whether or not you agree with each of the following statements. I'll tell you how to vote at the end.

1. Why Blacks demonstrate for equal justice is a mystery to me.

2. I'm okay with the President falling in love with Kim Jung Un, the North Korean dictator.

3. I'm okay with Medicare and Social Security being abolished.

4. I don't mind trillions of dollars being used to jack up the stock market.

5. Being required to wear a mask in public is more of a tragedy than 200,000 lives lost.

6. Protestors are dangerous and should be put down by any means necessary.

If you agree with three or more items, you should vote for Trump. If you agree with five or more items, congratulations, you belong to a personality cult.

Robert Mann

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Candidate Support

I've had the privilege to work personally with some of the candidates in November's election and I'd like to encourage my fellow Arizonians’ t…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News