Letter: November Election

President Trump has repeatedly said that voting by mail will result in election fraud although he hasn’t given any rational reason for his statements. While it is possible that an occasional ballot may not be recorded as a voter meant to vote, i.e. the ballot may be unreadable due to erasures, smudges, or rips; it is far more likely that an election strictly by machine risks fraud from Russia or other countries. Russia did it in the 2016 election, and US security agencies reported that the Russians and their friends are working on doing it again. Vote by mail is probably the safest way for us to vote.
Thomas Fellrath
Sierra Vista
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
