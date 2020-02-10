Letter: November election
Letter: November election

I firmly believe the democratic party should cease their 'doomed to failure' search for a viable and electable candidate for President next  November. They do not have a sane man or woman in the group of potential runners, so why waste the time and money. Trump has mastered his position of leading the world, and fought off a never ending opposition from the domestic left successfully. He has brought our country out of  the darkness that eight years of Obama left us. The only ones profiting from a democratic challenge is the main stream media. So why not just  concede the election now and let the President lead without the bother of a foregone election outcome in November.

Hasn't the country been through enough from the never Trumpers and democrats already?

Bruce Johnson

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

