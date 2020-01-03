Letter: November election

This new year is a chance for the nation to rectify terrible mistakes of the past, namely 2016. Hindsight provides clarity at a moment in history when our collective choices went so terribly wrong. How often have we said, I wish I could take back those words or that decision?
Or that vote?
November of this year provides that chance. Americans now understand, if they didn't before, the vileness of the man and vulnerabilities of our democracy.
For those not mired in the swamp of Trumpism, who claim to be politically independent or undecided, this is their chance at redemption; to right a wrong, to rely on today's facts to mitigate yesterday's ignorance that drove their support for the ultimate outsider.
With democracy at stake, we can collectively reject hate & fear, and walk a better path, if only we, in the light of lessons learned, choose country over party, democracy over authoritarianism, equality for all over white male privilege for some. Fitting, isn't it, that hindsight is found in 2020?
Randy Ballard
Northeast side
