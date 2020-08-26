 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: November elections
View Comments

Letter: November elections

For those of us who will be getting mail in ballots in early October, I recommend you fill out your ballot, sign it and mail it immediately. There is a link to track your vote but I am not allowed to include in this letter. You can get it from the Pima County Recorder’s site.

If, for any reason, your mail in ballot does not get processed, follow up with a call to the Pima County Recorder’s office at 520-724-4330. Save this number.

There are those who don’t trust the mail or they want to wait until Election Day to put their mail in ballot in a designated box. Those votes are the last to be counted because they will have to be verified for signature and that can cause a delay in the end results.

If our own government is going to put up road blocks for a fair election, we must do everything in our power to see that they don’t succeed.

Donna Pierce

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Political

Mark Kelly says he’ll be a Senator for Arizona, and that implies for the people of the State. Really? Legislatively, he hasn’t done anything f…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News