Letter: November's Midterms

This year's midterms will decide what kind of a country we want to live in. It is about a Republican party that has been hijacked and hoodwinked by the biggest con artist in history. And gullible Republican voters have lapped it up like hungry dogs. The Republican candidates have never given a platform on how they will solve the problems we all face today (they refuse to work with the Dems). They are a party of conspiracies, grievances and the desire to put our country backwards hundreds of years. Anti-abortion laws that will result in more children being put in "the system" at taxpayer's expense. Banning books so children can't learn to think for themselves. Voters need to elect candidates that are serious about helping our country, not those who want to destroy it. Policies can be debated. Authoritarian governments can't. To paraphrase Lindsey Graham, if we nominate MAGA Republicans, we will get destroyed and we will deserve it. Please vote Democrat on November 8th.