Letter: Now Congress Is Coming After Medicare

No one was sure what COVID-19’s pandemic impact would be on our community, let alone the world. We’ve now caught the Delta variant, not because we aren’t careful, but because of how rampant it is in our community. However, nothing has been worse than knowing that my mother in law is currently going through cancer treatment and that she is the most susceptible to the worst parts of the virus.
And now, as we enter another dark phase during this pandemic, we find out that Congress is considering changes to the Medicare Part D program - the noninterference clause - that protects access to life saving medication for our seniors and those with disabilities. We had trouble accessing vaccines early on and now our most vulnerable are likely going to be facing restrictions on the medications they need the most?
We need our leaders in Congress to finally think about Arizonans and to put us first.
Mireya Arroyo
East side
