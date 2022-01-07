Letter: Now for a year end list of Biden's disasters

The Biden administration just released a list of its accomplishments for his first year in office. Now its time to list his disasters for the year. Let's start with the border. About 1,700,000 illegal entrants have been apprehended by the Border Patrol since February of this year. Some illegal entrants believed Biden had invited them to come. Biden almost immediately halted border wall construction, cancelled Trump's asylum agreements with Central American countries and ended Remain in Mexico. In August, Biden unilaterally and hurriedly withdrew our troops from Afghanistan that resulted in a bomb blast killing 13 American troops and 60 Afghan civilians. Our drone attack killed a family of ten including seven children. The Biden administration negotiated a nuclear submarine deal with Australia, that blind sided and angered France for leaving them out. The Biden administration's support of CRT in public schools has created anger among parents across America. Biden's Democrat partisan passed $1.9 trillion Stimulus bill from March has "stimulated" a 39 year high inflation rate.
Daniella Constantini
Sahuarita
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.