Letter: Now four people have confirmed Reade's story about Biden
Tara Reade has accused Joe Biden of sexual assault back in 1993 when she worked at his office. A total of four people have been found relating Reade's story to them. One was a neighbor, Lynda LaCasse, a professional associate, Lorraine Sanchez, and two anonymous sources found by the Associated Press. Then there was Reade's mother contacting Larry KIng on CNN about her daughter's issues with a Senator and not knowing how or to whom to report it. There is much more corroboration here about Reade's story than there was about Democrat Christine Blasey Ford's sexual assault accusations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, which supposedly happened decades before while in high school. Nobody corroborated her accusations. Another woman accused Kavanaugh, but her story was debunked and she was presented by now disgraced and federally indicted attorney Michael Avenatti. An FBI investigation did not substantiate the allegations. Democrats fully believed these stories against Kavanaugh and Democrat Senators on the Judicial Committee, including Biden VP hopeful Kamala Harris, voted against him.

Michael Wayne

Midtown

