Letter: Now is the Time to Invest in Higher Education

The certainty of a forthcoming recession with millions of people out of work and jobs of the past transforming to technology necessitates a massive 21st Century workforce development effort. Now is the time to invest in higher education like we have never done before. Fund community colleges and state universities at a level that would allow them to offer free tuition for all general education courses and a sliding scale tuition for different fields of study based on ability to pay and probable future earnings. Give corporations an educated workforce incentive instead of long-term real estate and income tax exceptions to pay for it. Demand accountability from higher education but be mindful of students desired outcomes and environmental factors. Our world is changed forever by this pandemic and how we work and live in it will take new skills. Educational institutions at all levels will need the resources to do this but higher education should be available to all who seek to be part of a new economy.
Mark Hanna
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
