Letter: Now is the Time to Remove Trump

President Trump was legally elected in 2016. Since that time, his behavior in office has very frequently been unacceptable. His personality disorder and distinct lack of morals show themselves over and over. Since being elected, he has shown himself to be unfit for the job. Winning at any cost, through whatever means, at the cost of decency and basic integrity is not acceptable. His behavior throughout the many months of the Ukraine affair is the latest example of his unfitness for office.
Witnesses and documents as requested by House managers are necessary to more adequately complete the picture of wrong-doing. Whether or not they are granted, and absent meaningful new information to the contrary, Trump should be convicted on both impeachment articles, removed from office and disqualified for further participation in public life.
Donald Ijams
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.