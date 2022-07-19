 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Now Is The Time

It is frightening to hear about continually rising temperatures and depleting water supplies in this country and around the globe. Yet many of our elected leaders refuse to recognize the urgency to address these overwhelming environmental threats. Senator Joe Manchin and other lawmakers argue that the cost is too great given today’s high inflation. But we can’t afford not to tackle these issues now. What good is saving money when, without action, financial stability won’t matter if we cannot safely live on this earth, drink the water, breathe the air, or live in excessive heat? This is nothing more than penny-wise and pound-foolish. The longer we wait the less likely we will be able too save ourselves. Wake up Americans! This cannot be about power and politics allowing one senator to dictate control over our planet shared by nearly eight billion people. This is urgent!

Yvonne Kuhlman

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

