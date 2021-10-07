 Skip to main content
Letter: Now it’s thousands of unscreened Haitians coming here
Haiti is an impoverished country and in continual chaos. Now, thousands of Haitians are fleeing and traveling through Central America heading for America. An estimated 15,000 have already illegally entered and were infamously held in a squalid camp under a bridge in Del Rio, TX. Information is that thousands more are coming. Historically, Haiti still has high HIV infection rates. Vaccinations for Covid and other diseases are not wide spread. DHS Secretary Mayorkas has said that thousands of Haitians cleared from under the bridge and recently released throughout America were not tested for Covid. A part of the normal legal process for a person to immigrate to America is to have a medical examination arranged through a U.S. Embassy in their home country. None of the hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants thus far released into America by the Biden administration have had to undergo that. They also have been allowed entry jumping ahead of hundreds of thousands waiting patiently for years to come here the legal way.

Paula Martin

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

