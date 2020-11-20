Letter: Now, we Trumpers can 'resist'

In regards to Mr. Werries letter, I would say Outstanding! Despite the tragic losses, the chaotic response, the lying and outright criminal behavior, we still have President Trump to thank for the "Resist" movement which caused an increased interest in government, political news, diverse candidates, voter suppression, newspapers, etc. To all those who will now supplant the Democratic "Resist" movement with the Republican "Resist" movement, who will attend various rallies, follow the news, write letters, investigate and research facts that do not seem to match and publish
these facts in Letters to the Editor - I say well done! No doubt Mr. Biden will thank you for you efforts - unlike Mr. Trump who will not.
Richard Rebl
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!