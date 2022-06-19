Letter: NRA at war on America

1. Apparently some of the children murdered with the AR-15 in Vivalde were so mutilated they could only be identified by having their parents provide a DNA swab.

2. Apparently some of the parents of the children murdered in their school in Sandy Hook have been harassed by fellow Americans who claim the massacre was a hoax.

3. It appears the NRA and the gun lobby are at war with America. It is long past time that America responds.

Michael Judd

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

